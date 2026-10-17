VATA fell for ‘church friend’ Ji Ye-eun’s personality: ‘She’s decisive and doesn’t worry; I just follow her’ (The Manager)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Dancer VATA expressed his affection for his bride-to-be, Ji Ye-eun, whom he is set to marry this coming December.

Fencer Oh Sang-wook and VATA and In-gyu of the dance crew We Dem Boyz appeared on MBC’s The Manager, which aired on the 17th.

During the opening that day, VATA received congratulations from the cast ahead of his wedding to Ji Ye-eun. As he is set to marry this coming December, attention also turned to the couple’s wedding preparations.

VATA said, “December 12, the day of our wedding, is my birthday. The preparations are going well.” He shared the special story behind holding his wedding on his birthday and expressed his excitement.

When Hong Hyun-hee asked, “Without fighting?” VATA replied, “Yes, we don’t fight,” drawing attention. He also candidly spoke about the differences between his personality and that of his bride-to-be, Ji Ye-eun.

VATA said, “I worry a lot, but Ye-eun is decisive, doesn’t worry, and is very straightforward. I just follow her.” He explained that during the wedding preparations, he trusts and follows Ji Ye-eun, who handles things decisively, unlike him, who tends to worry. VATA’s answer, which conveyed his trust and affection for his bride-to-be, drew attention.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun was born in 1994 and began publicly dating VATA, a dancer her age, last April. The couple are set to marry on December 12 this coming December.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.