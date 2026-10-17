Oh Sanguk: How Much Is His Gold Medal Pension? “I Got My Parents a Replacement Car and Gave Them a Card” (The Manager)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Fencing gold medalist Oh Sanguk showed his devoted side by taking such thoughtful care of his family.

Oh Sanguk, a national fencing team member, and his coach Won Woo-young appeared on MBC’s The Manager, which aired on the 17th.

That day, Oh Sanguk called his mother to catch her up on how he was doing. He told her, “I’m back in Korea. I got here yesterday,” letting her know he had returned. His mother asked how he was and then expressed concern, asking, “Is your foot okay?” She was worried about his condition after he injured his foot at the Asian Games. Oh Sanguk reassured her, saying, “I’m fine.”

Alongside his mother’s concern about his injury, her pride in her son for winning a gold medal also came through. Oh Sanguk’s mother said she had treated her coworkers after hearing the news of his gold medal. “I treated people at work. I bought them lunch,” she said, showing how happy she was about her son’s achievement.

Yoo Byung-jae, listening to this, asked Oh Sanguk, “What have you done for your parents with your pension?” Oh Sanguk replied, “I gave them a card and got them a replacement car,” prompting admiration from the cast. After achieving a valuable result as a member of the national team, he had also shown his parents how much he cared for them without holding back.

Oh Sanguk also shared an anecdote about the card he gave his parents. Jokingly, he said, “I get text alerts from the card, and when they eat somewhere expensive, they swipe mine. Nothing like cheonggukjang shows up. You know, places like XX Garden? Those are the only ones that show up.” He explained that his parents usually use another card for everyday meals, but use his when they go to pricier restaurants.

Though his injury had worried his mother, Oh Sanguk bravely reassured her, while showing his devotion to his parents by giving them a card and a car. His world-class fencing skills and the warmth he showed his family made the story all the more heartwarming.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.