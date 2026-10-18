'Japanese model dating rumors'—Oh Sang-wook freezes when asked, “Do you have a girlfriend?”; “My ideal type is a woman with monolids and a big mouth” (The Manager)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] National team fencer Oh Sang-wook opened up about his views on dating and his ideal type.

Episode 420 of MBC’s variety show The Manager, which aired on the 17th, featured Oh Sang-wook, who won two gold medals at the 2026 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, and his coach, Won Woo-young.

That day, Oh Sang-wook and Won Woo-young shared a meal with fellow athletes Do Gyeong-dong and Park Sang-won, who had competed alongside them in the Asian Games team event. As the four sat together talking, the conversation naturally turned to dating.

Won Woo-young first shared his view, saying, “I think having a girlfriend can help when you’re training.” Oh Sang-wook firmly replied, “It’s different for everyone,” drawing attention. He was expressing his own conviction about how dating affects athletic performance.

Won Woo-young then asked Oh Sang-wook directly, “Sang-wook, do you have a girlfriend?” Rather than answering, Oh suddenly pretended to call someone on his phone and acted as if he hadn’t heard. He then said, “What was that?” and playfully brushed off the moment, making everyone laugh. His decision to avoid giving a direct answer about whether he had a girlfriend only fueled curiosity.

Watching from the studio, Jeon Hyun-moo reacted meaningfully, saying, “The truth is for the viewers to decide.” He then brought up Oh Sang-wook’s past comment that he wanted to get married before turning 35 and asked, “You said you wanted to get married before 35. Is that still the case?”

Oh Sang-wook replied, “Now I’m trying not to get fixated on age.” He seemed to indicate that, rather than setting a date for marriage in advance, he would let things happen naturally.

He also answered questions about his ideal type candidly. Oh Sang-wook said that personality mattered a lot to him, and went on to describe his preferences in appearance more specifically. “I like distinctive looks—monolids or a big mouth,” he said, drawing attention.

Oh Sang-wook established himself as a world-class athlete, winning team gold in fencing sabre at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold in both the individual and team events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the recently held 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, he also won gold in both the sabre individual and team events, becoming a double gold medalist at the Asian Games for the second consecutive time.

Oh Sang-wook has been the subject of dating rumors with Haruka Toyoda, who is four years younger than him, since 2024. The two drew attention by following each other on social media, liking each other’s posts and exchanging comments. It also came to light that Oh Sang-wook’s family and Haruka Toyoda followed each other, but neither side made any particular comment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.