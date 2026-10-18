VATA Gets Choked Up at Fiancée Ji Ye-eun’s Wedding Dress Fitting: “The Person Who Trusted Me and Bet Her Life on Me” (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Dancer VATA expressed his deep affection for his bride-to-be, Ji Ye-eun, who is set to marry this December.

The episode of MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View that aired on the 17th featured fencer Oh Sang-uk and VATA and INGYOO of dance crew We Dem Boyz.

That day, VATA showed off his impressive cooking skills as he made cabbage pancakes and pasta. He also shared the special reason he had started cooking. “I recently started learning to cook so I could make food for Ye-eun,” he said. “I learned to make pasta, sweet pumpkin, eggs in hell, and salad—all for Ye-eun.” He had begun learning to cook one dish at a time for his bride-to-be.

VATA smiled and said, “I really like the feeling of someone eating the food I’ve made for them.” He explained that simply seeing the person he loves enjoy the food he prepared with care makes him happy. His affectionate side as a groom-to-be came through clearly.

VATA’s affection for Ji Ye-eun was also evident in the way he spoke about his family. “Ye-eun really likes Chungju, so we’ve been there several times. That makes me so happy,” he said, mentioning Chungju, where his parents live.

He added, “Ye-eun really likes my parents’ house and is the one who suggests going to Chungju first. There’s a room with loess walls, and she loves it like a hideout.”

VATA beamed as he recalled a moment when Ji Ye-eun went for a walk with his niece or nephew, the two of them dressed in matching yellow outfits. “Ye-eun really loves babies. We looked just like a family then,” he said with a fond smile.

He went on to say, “It makes me so happy that Ye-eun likes my family and that my family really likes her, too.” He said he felt happy about their upcoming marriage seeing how naturally his bride-to-be fit in with his family and how much they cared for her.

He also talked about how the two first met. VATA said, “We briefly crossed paths at Gabee’s birthday party, and later became a couple after attending the same church.” What began as a chance encounter developed into a relationship as they continued to see each other at the same church.

He also shared the story of his proposal. When Hong Hyun-hee brought up a proposal involving a Tiffany ring, VATA recalled, “I proposed at Ye-eun’s house, and I was so nervous. Ye-eun cried.” Though VATA usually comes across as charismatic onstage, he couldn’t help feeling nervous at the moment he promised to spend his life with the person he loves.

More than anything, VATA said he decided to marry Ji Ye-eun because he believed she loved him just as he was. He began, “Ye-eun loved me just as I am.”

He continued, “Because I’d spent a lot of time in the working world, I often wore a mask and acted hypocritically. Ye-eun looked at me just as I am, without that side of me. She’s the person who taught me what love is. I felt warmth from that.” He said he felt deep gratitude and love for Ji Ye-eun, who accepted him without pretenses amid the pressures of professional life, where he was conscious of how others saw him.

He also shared his parents’ reaction. “They didn’t think I’d get married so soon, but they’re happy I am. Since the dating rumors came out, they’ve been watching Running Man every week,” VATA said.

He seemed not to have fully taken in the wedding preparations yet. “I haven’t even taken the photos yet. We take them a month beforehand,” VATA said. “I’m still not used to being called ‘the groom.’ I can’t believe I’m getting married.” Though the wedding was fast approaching, he said the title of groom-to-be still felt unfamiliar, and he shared his excitement.

He went on to candidly admit that he thought he might cry at the wedding. “I think I’ll cry. When Ye-eun was trying on wedding dresses, I told her, ‘Honey, I think I’ll cry at the wedding,’” VATA said. “But I won’t cry. It’s embarrassing. I want to smile instead.” Seeing the person he loves in a wedding dress seemed to overwhelm him with emotion, but he said he hoped to smile rather than cry on the day of the wedding.

Finally, VATA sincerely told his bride-to-be, Ji Ye-eun, “Thank you for trusting me and betting your life on me.” He added, “We’ll be happy together. I’m so happy right now.” He expressed his gratitude to Ji Ye-eun for loving him as he is, while also conveying his confidence and affection for the life they will share, adding a heartwarming note.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun was born in 1994 and is publicly dating fellow dancer VATA, who is the same age. The two are set to marry on December 12.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.