Kim Dong-hee shares an update four years after apologizing over school bullying controversy; sharper jawline in daring oversized suit

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Dong-hee shared a recent update with a noticeably more intense look.

Photos he posted on social media drew attention about four years after he apologized in connection with a past school bullying controversy.

Kim Dong-hee posted several photos on his personal social media account on the 17th, without much explanation.

In the photos, he is focused on the shoot in a dark gray oversized suit with a plunging neckline. His gaze directed off-camera beneath the autumn sun and his sharp jawline caught people’s attention.

When school bullying allegations were raised in 2021, Kim Dong-hee denied them and filed a complaint against those who made the allegations on charges of defamation.

Prosecutors later decided not to indict those who made the allegations. This does not mean that Kim Dong-hee himself was cleared of the school bullying allegations.

In 2022, through his agency, Kim Dong-hee revealed that when he was in fifth grade, he had argued with a classmate and visited the classmate’s home with his mother to apologize.

He said he was sorry for the hurt his friend had suffered as a result of his thoughtless behavior.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.