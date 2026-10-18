“If there’s a kissing scene, I go even harder”... Kang So-ra explains why she sticks to a salad diet

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kang So-ra said that when she takes on a project with a kissing scene, she takes more care of herself than usual. She said it was because her jawline shows more clearly.

A video titled “Today, I’ll do this like a pro: Kang So-ra in her professional element” was released on the 16th on Kang So-ra’s YouTube channel, “Sora’s Solplay.”

While filming an advertisement for a medical device, Kang So-ra expressed her satisfaction with the product, saying, “It makes you prettier without anyone noticing. It doesn’t feel artificial.”

After wrapping up the morning shoot, Kang So-ra was eating a salad when the production crew asked her, “Do you have to manage yourself more strictly for a romance?”

Kang So-ra replied, “Because your jawline shows up well when there’s a kissing scene,” adding, “If there isn’t one, I can be a little more relaxed,” drawing laughs.

Kang So-ra also explained that she varies how strictly she manages herself depending on the role.

She said, “Roles that involve a kissing scene, require revenge, are fueled by fierce determination, or are poor and sick call for diligent self-care.” In other words, she also prepares her appearance to suit the character’s mood and the scenes in the project.

Meanwhile, Kang So-ra married a Korean medicine doctor in 2020, and they have two daughters. It also drew attention when it became known that she had lost 20 kilograms after giving birth.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.