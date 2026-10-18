Lee Seon-jeong, who said she was “getting by by selling designer bags,” drives a Porsche worth over 100 million won and nails a reverse park: “Pretty amazing, huh?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Seon-jeong drove a Porsche herself to visit singer Bae Gi-seong. Her skillful driving and neat reverse parking caught people’s attention.

On the 16th, a video titled “Master Bae Gi-seong × Student Lee Seon-jeong: From an ear-pleasing vocal lesson to Lee Seon-jeong’s drunken revelations!” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Seon-jeong’s Selection.” Lee Seon-jeong drove to Bae Gi-seong’s studio that day.

Lee Seon-jeong introduced Bae Gi-seong as “an older guy I’m really fond of.” She added, “When I developed panic disorder and was having a hard time back then, he’d go out to exercise with me and sing for me a lot,” expressing her gratitude.

Lee Seon-jeong skillfully drove while talking with the production crew, then arrived at her destination and completed a reverse park. She showed off her parking skills, saying, “Pretty amazing, right? Even my parking.”

Lee Seon-jeong previously said on YouTube that when she had no work, she helped out at the noodle restaurant her mother runs. She admitted, “I spent the money I’d saved up before, and now it’s almost gone.” Last August, she also said, “I don’t have the money to buy designer goods anymore,” and revealed that she had sold several bags by H Company.

It was not disclosed whether Lee Seon-jeong owned the Porsche she drove in this video.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.