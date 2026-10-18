‘33-Year-Old’ VATA on Why He’s Rushing to Marry: ‘Ji Ye-eun Really Loves Babies’ (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Dancer VATA showed his deep affection for his fiancée, Ji Ye-eun, ahead of their wedding this December. He has been learning to cook for her and shared everything from why he decided to get married to the story behind his proposal, showing off his romantic side.

Fencer Oh Sang-wook and VATA and INGYOO of the dance crew We Dem Boyz appeared on MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View, which aired on the 17th.

At the opening that day, VATA received congratulations from the cast ahead of his wedding to Ji Ye-eun. As the groom-to-be is set to marry this December, attention also turned to how the couple is preparing for their wedding.

“December 12, the day of the wedding, is my birthday. We’re preparing well,” VATA said. He shared the special story behind having his wedding on his birthday and expressed his excitement.

When Hong Hyun-hee asked, “Without fighting?” VATA replied, “Yes, we don’t fight.” He also spoke candidly about how his personality differs from Ji Ye-eun’s. “I worry a lot, but Ye-eun is very practical, doesn’t worry, and is refreshingly straightforward. I just follow her,” he said. He explained that, unlike him, who tends to worry, he trusts and follows Ji Ye-eun’s easygoing, direct nature. The couple’s ability to naturally accommodate their different personalities while preparing for the wedding also caught viewers’ attention.

VATA’s daily life was then revealed. That day, he showed off his cooking skills as he made a cabbage pancake and pasta. His special reason for taking up cooking was his fiancée, Ji Ye-eun. “I recently started learning to cook so I could make food for Ye-eun,” he said. “I learned to make pasta, kabocha squash, eggs in hell, and salad—all for Ye-eun.”

He then laughed and said, “I really like the feeling of someone eating food I’ve made for them.” VATA said he finds happiness in learning to cook for someone he loves and sharing a meal he has carefully prepared with them. His thoughtfulness and affection for his fiancée were clear.

VATA’s feelings for Ji Ye-eun also came through in what he shared about his family. “Ye-eun really likes Chungju, so I’ve been there several times. That makes me so happy,” he said, mentioning Chungju, where his parents live.

He added, “Ye-eun really likes my parents’ house, so she’s the one who suggests going to Chungju first. There’s a red-clay room, and she likes it like a hideout.” VATA, too, was delighted that Ji Ye-eun felt so at ease spending time with his parents and was comfortable enough to suggest visiting Chungju herself.

VATA beamed as he recalled a moment when Ji Ye-eun went for a walk with his niece or nephew, wearing a matching yellow outfit. “Ye-eun really loves babies. They really looked like a family then,” he said with a pleased smile.

He also said, “I’m so happy that Ye-eun likes my family and that my family really likes her.” He was pleased that Ji Ye-eun naturally fit in with his family and that they, in turn, cherished his fiancée. VATA’s happiness in sharing everyday moments with his family ahead of the wedding added to the heartwarming mood.

The couple also shared how they first met and became romantically involved. “We met briefly at Gabi’s birthday party, and later became a couple after attending the same church,” VATA said. Though they initially only crossed paths, they grew closer after meeting at the same church and eventually became a couple who promised to marry.

He also shared the story behind his proposal. When Hong Hyun-hee brought up that he had proposed with a Tiffany ring, VATA recalled, “I proposed at Ye-eun’s house, and I was so nervous. Ye-eun cried.” Even VATA, who usually exudes charisma onstage, could not help feeling nervous as he promised to spend the rest of his life with the person he loves. The story that Ji Ye-eun shed tears when he proposed drew further attention to the couple’s heartfelt moment.

More than anything, VATA decided to marry Ji Ye-eun because he believed she loved him just as he was. He began, “Ye-eun loved me just as I am.”

He continued, “Because I’ve spent a lot of time dealing with people, there were many times when I wore a mask and acted hypocritically. But Ye-eun looked at me just as I am, without any of that. She’s the person who taught me what love is. I felt warmth from that,” he admitted.

He said that Ji Ye-eun saw him without pretense, even though he had often been conscious of how others viewed him and sometimes had to hide his true self in social situations. To VATA, Ji Ye-eun was special because she accepted him as he truly was, not just the image he showed to the world, and helped him understand the meaning of love. In response to a question about why he decided to marry, he spoke sincerely, revealing his deep trust and affection for his fiancée.

He also shared how his parents reacted. “They didn’t think I’d get married so early, but they’re happy that I am. Since the dating rumors came out, they’ve been watching Running Man every week,” VATA said. His story that his parents, delighted by their son’s wedding news, also tune in every week to the show featuring Ji Ye-eun brought laughter.

He admitted that the wedding preparations still didn’t feel real to him. “We haven’t even taken the photos yet. We’ll take them a month beforehand,” VATA said, adding, “Even being called ‘the groom’ still feels awkward. Me, getting married?” Although the wedding is approaching, he said the title “groom” still felt unfamiliar, expressing his excitement.

He went on to candidly admit that he thought he might cry on the wedding day. “I think I’ll cry. When Ye-eun was trying on her wedding dress, I told her, ‘Honey, I think I’ll cry at the wedding,’” VATA said. “But I won’t cry. It’s embarrassing. I want to smile and not cry.” VATA said he was already overwhelmed with emotion seeing Ji Ye-eun in her wedding dress. He also shared that when the wedding day comes, he hopes to greet his fiancée with a smile instead of tears.

Finally, VATA expressed his heartfelt feelings for Ji Ye-eun. “Thank you for trusting me and committing your life to me,” he said, then added, “We’ll be happy together. I’m so happy right now.” He thanked his fiancée for loving him as he is and expressed confidence in the days they will share ahead. VATA’s heartwarming words came as he spoke candidly about why he decided to marry, while also sharing how he is learning to cook for his fiancée and cherishing time with his family.

Ji Ye-eun, too, showed her support for her future husband. That day, she sent a coffee truck to We Dem Boyz, who were filming. The crew members cheered and were delighted by the unexpected gift, and VATA also showed his affection by sending a heart to Ji Ye-eun. After VATA openly expressed his sincere feelings for his fiancée on the show, Ji Ye-eun surprised him with a gift of support, giving viewers a heartwarming glimpse of the couple’s sweet life as fiancés.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun, who was born in 1994, is publicly dating VATA, a dancer her age. The couple is set to marry on December 12 this year.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.