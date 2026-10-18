Jang Yoon-ju has changed since moving to London: “I don’t eat out and make two meals at home a day”

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Jang Yoon-ju has changed since moving to London: “I don’t eat out and make two meals at home a day”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model and actress Jang Yoon-ju said her lifestyle habits had changed since moving to London.

On the 17th, a video titled “A Warm and Cozy London Home: Introducing the YOONJOUR Family’s New Home” was posted on the YOONJOUR Jang Yoon-ju YouTube channel.

That day, Jang Yoon-ju talked about what had changed since moving to London. First, she said she had started walking more. “I think I walk 10,000 steps every day. We don’t have a car, and we use public transportation. There’s Uber and there are taxis, but I’m afraid of getting into a car with a stranger who might take me somewhere. Because of that fear, the bus is the most comfortable option,” she said.

Jang Yoon-ju has changed since moving to London: “I don’t eat out and make two meals at home a day”

She also said that eating out is expensive, so she mostly cooks at home. “I buy the ingredients for that day’s meals on that day. I don’t buy more or less—I buy just what I need. I think I cook two meals at home each day,” she said. She added, “In Korea, I often ordered delivery food, but (in London) eating out is a little expensive. Luckily, I don’t mind going to the supermarket, buying what I’ll eat that day, and cooking it that day.”

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-ju married designer Jeong Seung-min, who is four years younger than her, in 2015. They have a daughter, Lisa. She recently moved to London for her husband’s studies.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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