Jang Yoon-ju has changed since moving to London: “I don’t eat out and make two meals at home a day”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model and actress Jang Yoon-ju said her lifestyle habits had changed since moving to London.

On the 17th, a video titled “A Warm and Cozy London Home: Introducing the YOONJOUR Family’s New Home” was posted on the YOONJOUR Jang Yoon-ju YouTube channel.

That day, Jang Yoon-ju talked about what had changed since moving to London. First, she said she had started walking more. “I think I walk 10,000 steps every day. We don’t have a car, and we use public transportation. There’s Uber and there are taxis, but I’m afraid of getting into a car with a stranger who might take me somewhere. Because of that fear, the bus is the most comfortable option,” she said.

She also said that eating out is expensive, so she mostly cooks at home. “I buy the ingredients for that day’s meals on that day. I don’t buy more or less—I buy just what I need. I think I cook two meals at home each day,” she said. She added, “In Korea, I often ordered delivery food, but (in London) eating out is a little expensive. Luckily, I don’t mind going to the supermarket, buying what I’ll eat that day, and cooking it that day.”

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-ju married designer Jeong Seung-min, who is four years younger than her, in 2015. They have a daughter, Lisa. She recently moved to London for her husband’s studies.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.