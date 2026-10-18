Lee Ki-taek wraps up first Japan fan meeting, stays busy with dramas and films in a rising-star run

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Lee Ki-taek has successfully wrapped up his first fan meeting in Japan and will continue his active career across television and film.

On the 27th of last September, Lee Ki-taek held two sessions of “LEE KI TAEK JAPAN Meet&Greet <The First Season>” at Nikkei Hall in Tokyo, where he met with local fans. Spending meaningful time connecting closely with them, he showed the potential to expand his global fan base.

After successfully wrapping up his fan meeting, Lee Ki-taek is also stepping up his acting career through dramas and films. He will play Gu Jun-young, a former police officer turned television writer, in “After the Play Ends,” the second installment of KBS Drama Special 2026’s “Sound:Track,” which will air on November 19. His character will struggle to protect a children’s program.

In the new tvN drama “Secret Records of Suseong Palace,” scheduled to air in 2027, he will take on the role of Grand Prince Jinyang and show a different side of himself. As the drama offers a fresh look at a historical figure, interest is growing in how Lee Ki-taek will portray Grand Prince Jinyang. He is also set to join KBS2’s new drama “Love Cloud,” where he will show an even wider range.

He will make his screen debut in the film “Nam Eun-jeong.” He plays Nam Eun-cheol, a pastor at a pioneering church and the dependable eldest of three siblings, and is expected to deliver a nuanced performance in a story about working through family emotions and misunderstandings.

In this way, Lee Ki-taek is broadening his connections with global fans through his first fan meeting in Japan while expanding his work into a range of genres, from one-act dramas and historical dramas to romantic comedies and films.

He drew attention after winning a best new actor award for the drama “Efficient Encounters Between Single Men and Women,” and also revealed his approachable, down-to-earth charm on the variety show “2 Days & 1 Night.” This has further raised expectations for his future work across scripted productions and variety shows.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.