‘Judge’s wife’ Yoon Yoo-sun, 58, candidly opens up about skin treatments: “No overdoing it; we should show ourselves aging naturally”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Yoon Yoo-sun shared her candid thoughts on skin treatments.

On the 17th, a video titled “Surgery and treatments, no thanks? A day with Yoon Yoo-sun, who wants to age gracefully” was posted on makeup artist Lee Kyung-min’s YouTube channel, “Hello~ I’m Everyone’s Big Sister Kyungmin.”

When the conversation turned to skin care, Yoon Yoo-sun said, “I do things like laser treatments and radiofrequency. I don’t overdo it, and I try to leave as much time as possible between sessions. I’m too busy to have time to do them often.”

She added, “I don’t do anything too artificial, and I don’t have sedation, either. I think we should show ourselves aging naturally. People in their 50s and 60s seem to be at the most awkward stage. I’d rather get older and become a graceful grandmother.”

Lee Kyung-min laughed and said, “I think you’ll turn out that way. It says ‘graceful granny’ on your face.”

Meanwhile, Yoon Yoo-sun married Judge Lee Seong-ho in 2001, and they have a son and a daughter. She is currently appearing in the KBS2 drama Can This Love Be Translated?

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.