Kim Seung-hye Gives Birth to a Mini ♥Kim Hae-jun... “It’s a Girl, Right? I Keep Seeing Dad”—“Dad’s Spitting Image” at Just 3 Days Old

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Comedian Kim Seung-hye has revealed her three-day-old daughter, whose striking resemblance to her father, Kim Hae-jun, and thick head of hair have drawn attention.

On the 17th, Kim Seung-hye posted a video titled “A Natural-Born Hair Fairy” on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Seung-hye showed herself checking into a postpartum care center with her daughter, who was three days old.

The daughter drew attention in particular for her thick head of hair, despite still being a newborn. Her adorable appearance, along with her unusually full head of hair, delighted her mother, Kim Seung-hye.

Fans who saw her said they could see her father, Kim Hae-jun, in the girl’s looks, and reacted enthusiastically. Online commenters made people laugh with comments such as “That has to be Kim Hae-jun,” “She’s a carbon copy of her dad,” “It’s a girl, right? I keep seeing her dad,” and “100% a carbon copy of her dad.”

Kim Seung-hye married fellow comedian Kim Hae-jun in 2024. The couple became parents on the 29th of last month, welcoming their first daughter two years after their wedding.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.