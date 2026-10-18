Kim Bum-soo splurges on coffee omakase costing a whopping 3.5 million won per person; studio ‘erupts’ (‘My Little Old Boy’)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Kim Bum-soo shares an update on his deep love of coffee.

SBS’s ‘My Little Old Boy’ (hereafter ‘My Little Old Boy’), airing on the 18th, will feature Kim Bum-soo’s unusual café tour. He loves coffee so much that he drinks more of it than he eats food.

Footage from a recent recording of SBS’s ‘My Little Old Boy’ showed Kim Bum-soo setting out on a café tour with his childhood friends. A coffee enthusiast who has even earned coffee-related qualifications, Kim drew attention as he introduced the cafés he frequents, handpicked by him. From a high-end coffee omakase costing a whopping 3.5 million won per person to wasabi coffee and coffee sprayed with perfume, the astonishing array of coffees left the watching studio audience speechless.

Kim also took on a blind test, trying to identify a particular cup among five coffees with his eyes closed, putting his self-proclaimed title of ‘coffee expert’ to the test. Viewers are eager to see whether he managed to uphold the pride of coffee lovers.

Kim Bum-soo’s close friends then laid bare details of his glamorous past. They also recalled his heyday, saying, “When he went to clubs, he was a celebrity among celebrities. He showed up in a convertible,” bringing back the days when his popularity soared and further piquing viewers’ curiosity. They added that they were shocked by Kim’s unexpected behavior at a club, causing a stir at the recording.

Meanwhile, Kim Bum-soo left onlookers stunned when they saw him lying in an unfamiliar place with a tube in his nose. It turned out he had visited a recovery center for special care to prevent aging and aid recovery. The ‘Mom Avengers’ watching exclaimed, “They have things like that?” and could not hide their amazement. What treatments were included in the full course Kim, who takes self-care seriously, received? The daily life of Kim, “a man who’s busy even on his own,” featuring his unstoppable love of coffee and self-care routine, will be shown on SBS’s ‘My Little Old Boy,’ airing Sunday the 18th at 9 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.