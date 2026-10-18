Who is comedian Kim Hyeong-jin, the “late-in-life groom at 58”?... Tying the knot with a non-celebrity today (the 18th)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Comedian Kim Hyeong-jin will marry his non-celebrity fiancée at the age of 58.

Kim Hyeong-jin will marry his non-celebrity fiancée at 5 p.m. on the 18th at a wedding hall in Dalseo District, Daegu.

The bride-to-be is a non-celebrity, and details of how the two met and came to marry have not been made public.

News of Kim Hyeong-jin’s marriage was made public by fellow comedian Kim Hak-rae, his senior in the industry. Kim Hak-rae, who heads the Comedians Branch of the Korea Broadcasting Actors’ Union and serves as president of the Korea Broadcasting Comedians Association, personally announced the wedding plans and shared the happy news with colleagues, seniors and juniors.

Born in March 1968, Kim Hyeong-jin is 58 this year. He debuted as a comedian in 1988 as a member of the second MBC open-recruitment class, and came to public attention in 1993 through the segment “Troika Tang! Tang! Tang!” on the MBC comedy program “Smile and Luck Will Come.” He later established himself as a comedian through appearances on a range of variety shows.

He later worked mainly with EBS, showcasing a broad range of performances, from bumbling characters to villains. He also made an impression on viewers with a supporting role in reenactments of various predicaments on SBS’s “Solomon’s Choice.”

After a long career in broadcasting, Kim Hyeong-jin is embarking on a new chapter at 58, drawing attention to news of his marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.