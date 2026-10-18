Mysterious Photos on Husband's Phone Cause Shock... Oh Eun Young: 'Can't Control “This”' ('Oh Eun Young's Report')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] What were the mysterious photos found on the husband's phone? The wife from the 'Accusing Couple' reveals her husband's shocking past.

The second story of the 'Accusing Couple' unfolds in episode 188 of MBC's 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell' (hereafter 'Marriage Hell'), airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 19. Last week's episode revealed the couple's conflict over the wife's network marketing business and the husband's serious drinking problem. This week, another problem that has tormented the wife for a long time comes to light. The wife is reportedly set to make another shocking revelation, showing mysterious photos she found on her husband's phone.

The husband claims that while he was asleep, his wife unlocked his phone, used his fingerprint, and took 5 million won. The wife counters that she transferred the money to her own account because he repeatedly spent considerable sums at entertainment establishments. She even claims that his spending habits influenced her decision to start a network marketing business, surprising everyone.

Meanwhile, the wife reveals that she recently found mysterious photos on her husband's phone. She also recounts a shocking incident from when their eldest child was 3 or 4 years old, leaving everyone in the studio aghast. At the time, she was staying at her parents' home when a strange feeling prompted her to rush back to her own home, where she saw something almost impossible to believe.

But rather than apologizing to his wife, the husband caused a dangerous scene, saying he would die. The wife says she had to put her shock and anger aside and save him first. Even after the incident was brushed aside without her receiving a proper apology, similar problems continued to arise.

MC So Yoo-jin could not hide her dismay, saying, “This is hard to imagine in an ordinary household.” The husband, however, reportedly shows discomfort at his wife bringing up the past again, saying that because of his past mistakes, he feels as though he is being pushed all the way to rock bottom. Dr. Oh Eun Young points to what his repeated behavior has in common and analyzes that he has difficulty controlling “this,” causing a stir in the studio.

What was in the mysterious photos found on the 'Accusing Couple' husband's phone? The shocking incident the wife witnessed at home after going to her parents' house will be revealed in episode 188 of MBC's 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell,' airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 19.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.