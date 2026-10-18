“I Haven’t Used a Pillow in 10 Years”... 33-Year-Old Yoon Bo-mi Distressed by More Visible Neck Wrinkles

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Apink member Yoon Bo-mi said she was upset that she had developed neck wrinkles despite taking such good care of herself.

On the 17th, a video titled “What Happens When You Give Up Exercising on a Rainy Day lol, An Unexpected Day | Going Off Track Just for Today” was posted on the Bbom Bbom Bbom YouTube channel.

That day, Yoon Bo-mi put on makeup before heading out. As she did her makeup while looking in the mirror, she began telling the production staff in a serious tone, “I started getting neck wrinkles.” She continued, “I’ve always hated neck wrinkles. I don’t know why. I’ve been obsessed with them for a long time, so I applied lots of eye cream to my neck, and I slept without a pillow for 10 years,” saying she had taken meticulous care to prevent neck wrinkles.

But she said she had recently slept with a pillow. Pointing to her now more visible neck wrinkles, she said sadly, “Can you see that I’ve got one neck wrinkle? They say looking at your phone a lot can cause neck wrinkles too.”

Meanwhile, Yoon Bo-mi married Rado, a producer and composer she had dated for 10 years, last May.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.