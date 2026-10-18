Kim Jun-ho worries pregnant Kim Ji-min may suffer postpartum depression: “Because she was a successful comedian” (Dokbak Tour)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kim Jun-ho worried that his pregnant wife, Kim Ji-min, might suffer from postpartum depression.

In episode 20 of E Channel and Kstar’s “Go All the Way! Dokbak Tour,” which aired on Saturday the 17th, Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu headed to Yanji, China. They enjoyed rafting on water from Baekdu Mountain’s Tianchi, a course meal featuring cherry salmon that thrive only in Grade 1 waters, and a hotel with Baekdu Mountain hot spring water. By mixing great-value travel experiences with inventive games to decide who would be stuck with the bill and candid stories about their lives, they offered viewers at home useful information, laughs and a chance to unwind.

After visiting Yanji’s attractions in China, the Dokbakz set off for Baekdu Mountain in a rental car booked by Jang Dong-min. On the way, they played impression bingo to decide who would have to pay the entire transportation bill. Kim Jun-ho pulled out all the stops, impersonating Detective Raccoon from the film Tazza and actor Lee Jung-jae. Jang Dong-min and Yoo Se-yoon also went head-to-head with impressions of actor Seol Kyung-gu. As the contest reached its climax, Kim Jun-ho beat Kim Dae-hee by one point and won. Kim Dae-hee bowed his head, saying, “I’ve already been stuck with the bill three times.” The Dokbakz then discussed the final penalty. Hong In-gyu suggested, “I hear oil frogs are famous in Yanji as a health food. How about eating frog?” Kim Dae-hee, already stuck with the bill three times, coolly agreed.

After a round of games, the Dokbakz went to enjoy the hot spring baths at their lodging. As he soaked in the hot water, Jang Dong-min shouted, “They say Baekdu Mountain has an incredible amount of spiritual energy. Let’s all take some in!” Yoo Se-yoon joked, “Then you’ll have a second child, Jun-ho?” making everyone laugh. As he finished his soak, Jang Dong-min warmly promised, “In-gyu, let’s make sure we come back with our families next year.” After thoroughly enjoying both the indoor and outdoor baths, they started a game to decide who would pay for dinner. Yoo Se-yoon drew the short straw and was saddled with his third solo bill in no time. Jang Dong-min then recommended a course meal of cherry salmon raised in Baekdu Mountain’s Grade 1 waters. At the cherry salmon restaurant, the Dokbakz happily ate fresh sashimi and a hearty, spicy fish stew.

Kim Jun-ho brought up a devoted viewer’s story about how their wife had overcome postpartum depression while watching Dokbak Tour, and opened up: “Have your wives experienced postpartum depression, too? I’m especially worried Ji-min might develop it because she was a successful comedian.” Kim Dae-hee advised him, “The husband’s role is important,” and Hong In-gyu encouraged him, saying, “You had a hard time conceiving Dureup, so the two of you will get through it together.” Kim Jun-ho then shared a funny story about Kim Ji-min, who was 17 weeks pregnant at the time: “I was amazed that her belly had started to show a little. So I said, ‘Is your belly already this big because Dureup has grown?’ and Ji-min said, ‘It’s because I ate a ton.’ I immediately apologized, saying, ‘I’m sorry.’”

The next morning, the Dokbakz set off for the much-anticipated Tianchi on Baekdu Mountain. But Jang Dong-min made the mistake of using a forbidden word twice before breakfast. When reality hit, he snapped, “I’ll write it down and give it to you instead of saying it!” making for hilariously chaotic chemistry. The Dokbakz then headed for the North Slope route, one of the routes to Tianchi, which lets visitors drive to near the summit.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.