'37-year-old' Kang So-ra Shows Before-and-After Results of 'Full-Power' Laser Treatment: 'I Can't Help Spending Money'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kang So-ra shared an honest review after trying a laser treatment she regularly gets at full power.

A video titled “Today, I’ll Do It Like a Pro: Kang So-ra in Her Element” was posted on Kang So-ra’s YouTube channel on the 16th.

That day, Kang So-ra visited the dermatology clinic where she regularly gets treatments and had a laser procedure.

Referring to the “Actress’s Beauty Routine Video” she had posted earlier, she explained, “Didn’t I show you in the last video what kinds of laser treatments and care I get? The place where I usually get treatments saw my video and got in touch.”

She then said she planned to have the treatment at a higher intensity than usual this time. Kang So-ra said, “Today, I’m going to try it at full power. When I get it at medium power, it doesn’t hurt at all,” adding, “Today, I’m going to have it really tighten things up at full power.”

Kang So-ra reportedly also gave a laser treatment voucher to the producer in charge, who was about to go on a blind date. She expressed satisfaction with the treatment’s effects, saying, “The pain is brief, and you see results right away.” The producer said, “Even my mom asked, ‘What did you have done?’” prompting laughter.

After having the treatment at a higher intensity than usual, Kang So-ra showed and compared her appearance before and after, expressing her satisfaction. After seeing the difference, she drew attention by saying, “That’s why I can’t help spending money.”

After the treatment, she also spoke candidly about the current condition of her skin. Kang So-ra said, “Because I had it at full power today, there’s still a little swelling,” adding, “By tomorrow, the swelling will have gone down completely and it will tighten up.”

Meanwhile, Kang So-ra married a Korean medicine doctor in 2020, and they have two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.