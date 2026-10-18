82MAJOR takes over the NOL FESTIVAL stage, nailing both live vocals and performance

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Group 82MAJOR set the NOL FESTIVAL stage alight with powerful performances and live vocals.

Group 82MAJOR (Nam Seong-mo, Park Seok-joon, Yoon Ye-chan, Jay Cho, Nick Hwang and Kim Do-gyun) met with the audience at NOL FESTIVAL, held on the 17th at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

That day, 82MAJOR opened its set with “Like Fire,” the title track from its second single, “HEAT.” The group then performed “TROPHY,” “Need That Bass” and “Passport” in succession, building the energy in the venue.

In particular, 82MAJOR won over the audience with powerful performances and steady live vocals, showing the qualities of “performance-focused idols.” Jackets featuring tiger illustrations and black-and-white outfits accented with bandages highlighted their rugged, intense masculinity and drew the audience further into the performance.

Earlier, 82MAJOR reached career highs on album and digital music charts with “Like Fire,” the title track from its second single, “HEAT.” The group also claimed its first-ever music-show win since debut and took first place on ENA’s “ENA KPOP UP CHART SHOW.” It also won awards at major ceremonies, including the “2026 K World Dream Awards” and the “SPOTV K-pop Awards.”

The group also recently wrapped up its “Idol Radio Live in Kuala Lumpur” concert, while members Nam Seong-mo and Park Seok-joon continue to pursue a range of activities, including taking part in EBS audio learning content.

NOL FESTIVAL is a large-scale music festival running from the 17th through today (the 18th). Its K-pop stages were enhanced through a collaboration with Mnet’s “M COUNTDOWN,” and featured NCT WISH, CORTIS, Billlie, CLOSE YOUR EYES, CRAVITY, DAILY:DIRECTION, Hearts2Hearts, H//PE Princess, Kep1er, KISS OF LIFE, LUN8 and RESCENE, among others.

Meanwhile, 82MAJOR will hold its sixth solo concert, “82CLUB: out of control,” at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul’s Gwangjin District on the 24th and 25th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.