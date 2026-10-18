Single Mom Jo Yoon-hee, Divorced from Lee Dong-gun, Responds to Hwang Jung-eum’s “Daughters Are Emotionally Taxing”: “Tone of Voice Matters”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Jo Yoon-hee shared her daughter Roha’s sensitive nature and described how raising a daughter differs from raising a son.

On the 17th, a video titled “The Extreme Realities of Raising Daughters vs. Sons” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel.

That day, Hwang, who is raising two sons, asked Jo Yoon-hee, who is raising one daughter, and Shim Yi-young, who is raising two daughters, questions about raising girls.

Referring to her busy daily life raising two sons, Hwang asked, “I heard that having a daughter can be emotionally taxing. What’s it like?”

Jo replied, “Because my daughter is so emotional and sensitive, tone of voice matters.” She explained that she has to pay attention to how she speaks because she needs to be so attuned to her daughter’s feelings.

Shim Yi-young agreed. “Even if my tone is just a little higher, she’ll say, ‘Mom, are you mad? Do you not like me? Do you hate me?’” she said. The child reacts sensitively even to a slight change in her mother’s usual tone, she explained.

Jo made everyone laugh as she described her daughter Roha’s response. “My daughter Roha says, ‘Mom, are you not feeling well?’” she revealed, showing how perceptive and sensitive her daughter is.

Meanwhile, Hwang, who is raising two sons, opened up about the challenges of raising boys. “They’re so different. Boys don’t listen at all. And they can’t hear,” she said. “Even when I clap and say, ‘Wang-sik! Mom’s going to talk to you now,’ he doesn’t even look at me,” she added, setting off laughter in the room.

Jo married actor Lee Dong-gun in 2017, and they had a daughter, Roha, but divorced in 2020. She has since taken on raising their daughter on her own.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.