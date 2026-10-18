‘Victim of a 2 billion won fraud’ Yang Chi-seung opens a 4-pyeong bakery: “I’m naturally embracing my second life” (‘Mr. House Husband’)

[Lee Ge-eun of Sportschosun] Fitness trainer Yang Chi-seung shared an update on his life as a bakery owner after losing 2 billion won to a rental-deposit scam.

Yang Chi-seung appeared on KBS2’s Mr. House Husband Season 2 (directed by Kim Tae-jun; hereafter, Mr. House Husband), which aired on the 17th.

The episode featured siblings Park Seo-jin and Park Hyo-jung, who showed up in the middle of Gangnam Station carrying a congratulatory potted plant for a grand opening. They were headed to Coach Yang Chi-seung’s bakery in the underground shopping arcade at Gangnam Station. The siblings had previously received a free trial personal-training session from Coach Yang because they were dieting, but never signed up for memberships, leaving him frustrated. Feeling sorry about that, they visited his newly opened bakery to congratulate him.

Coach Yang was pleased to see them, but only briefly: he flustered the siblings by telling them to “work part-time to repay the debt they owe me from back then.” They readily agreed, and Park Seo-jin worked hard making “salad bread.” Coach Yang then opened up about how he came to start a small bakery of about four pyeong. “It’s been three months since the gym I worked so hard to run shut down overnight because of a rental-deposit scam and I settled here. I’m doing everything myself, from the shop’s interior to developing the menu, and naturally embracing my ‘second life,’” he said calmly.

Wanting to help Yang Chi-seung after what he had gone through, the siblings worked hard. Park Hyo-jung held a free tasting event in front of Gangnam Station to attract customers, while Park Seo-jin pitched in by signing an autograph for a fan who came to the shop after seeing Hyo-jung’s promotion. A little later, when an acquaintance of Yang’s placed a bulk order for 30 pieces of bread, the two even made the delivery themselves. After seven hours of work, the siblings finished closing the shop and went with Yang to an all-you-can-eat meat restaurant to celebrate.

Yang Chi-seung and Park Hyo-jung amazed everyone by wolfing down thinly sliced pork belly as if they were slurping noodles. During the meal, Park Seo-jin cautiously asked, “Actually, I was so shocked when I heard about your ‘rental-deposit scam.’ Wasn’t the amount you lost quite large?” Coach Yang admitted, “The amount reported was 1.5 billion won, but including the interior costs, lawyer’s fees, and membership refunds, the total loss comes to around 2 billion won.” He added, “Even after scraping together all the money I could, I didn’t have enough to issue refunds. But actress Park Ha-na readily lent me a large sum, and I was able to fully settle the refunds afterward,” expressing his gratitude. Coach Yang also became tearful as he said, “My family had a very hard time after learning about the fraud through the TV news. In the middle of summer, the kids wouldn’t even turn on the air conditioner, and they canceled their own tutoring.” Park Seo-jin deeply empathized: “I understand how you feel because I also hate letting my family see when I’m having a hard time. I’m the type to bottle it up and endure it alone.” “Just as you rode your motorcycle and sobbed alone inside your helmet, I cried while walking in front of my house.”

After the meal, Coach Yang gave the siblings their part-time wages, saying, “Thanks for coming today.” He then left, saying, “I have somewhere to be, so I’ll head out first.” In the warm atmosphere, Park Seo-jin and Park Hyo-jung finished the rest of their meal and were about to leave when the restaurant owner told them, “You need to pay the remaining bill before you go. [Coach Yang] only paid for one serving.” Park Seo-jin looked startled and laughed, but still showed a positive attitude, saying, “It was a fulfilling day, though—I got paid for the day and ate meat.” The studio cast applauded.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.