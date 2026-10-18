Youn Yuh-jung celebrates her 80th birthday with a modest party at home, featuring a performance by Kim Soo-chul and a painting gift from Jung Hyun

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actor Youn Yuh-jung held a modest yet meaningful 80th birthday celebration with close friends.

On the 17th, Professor Jung Jae-seung posted several photos on his account of a gathering held at Youn Yuh-jung’s home to celebrate her 80th birthday.

He introduced the gathering in a post, writing, “A small 80th birthday party for Ms. Youn, held just among ourselves at Ms. Youn Yuh-jung’s home.”

He went on to recall the time spent with the guests, adding, “Delicious food, a fantastic celebratory guitar sanjo performance by Kim Soo-chul, a meaningful painting gift from Mr. Jung Hyun. And laughter-filled, anything-but-chilly conversation.”

The photos showed people gathered at Youn Yuh-jung’s home, enjoying a meal and celebrating her birthday. Rather than a large, formal event, they could be seen chatting in a familiar, cozy atmosphere.

That day, Youn welcomed guests wearing a gray top and comfortable pants. The unadorned way she joined the gathering and chatted with friends conveyed a modest, relaxed atmosphere.

Paintings were placed around the dining table, and photos also showed guests looking at the works and talking. Singer Kim Soo-chul performed guitar sanjo to mark the occasion, while artist Jung Hyun added a special touch by presenting Youn with a painting prepared for her.

A photo of Professor Jung Jae-seung holding an Oscar trophy also drew attention. The trophy is believed to be the Academy Award Youn won for the film Minari.

Born in 1947, Youn won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021 for the film Minari. As the first Korean actor to win an Academy acting award, she made a significant mark in Korean cinema.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.