“My Mom Is My Closest Friend”... Son Na-eun’s “Mama’s Girl” Confession Revisited Amid News of Her Mother’s Death

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] As actress Son Na-eun, formerly of the group Apink, mourns the loss of her mother, her deep affection for her mother is once again drawing attention.

Son Na-eun lost her mother on the 17th.

According to her agency, J-Wide Company, Son Na-eun’s mother passed away that day at the age of 57. A wake for her was set up at a funeral home in Seoul, and the funeral procession will take place on the 19th. Son Na-eun is keeping vigil at the funeral home with her younger sibling, professional golfer Son Sae-eun, as they grieve.

As the heartbreaking news spread, Son Na-eun’s close relationship with her mother, which she had spoken about in the past, was revisited, striking an emotional chord. Son Na-eun previously appeared on MBC’s “Radio Star” and said, “I talk to my mom about everything. You could call me a ‘mama’s girl’; my mom is my closest friend.” MC Kim Gu-ra then asked, “Would you consider it if your mother opposed the man you were seeing?” Son Na-eun replied firmly, without hesitation, “Yes.”

Son Na-eun has shared on social media photos taken by her mother, as well as glimpses of her everyday outings with her, showing their close mother-daughter bond.

Son Na-eun debuted as a member of Apink in 2011 and was loved for hit songs including “NoNoNo,” “Mr. Chu,” “LUV,” and “I’m So Sick.” After leaving the group in 2022, she turned to acting.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.