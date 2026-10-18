A lovely couple with a one-year age gap: Anchor Eom Ji-min and art docent Jeong Woo-cheol to marry today (the 18th)

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Former Miss Korea Eom Ji-min, 36, a YTN anchor, and Jeong Woo-cheol, 37, an art docent and writer, will wed today.

According to sources in the broadcasting and art worlds, the couple will hold their wedding at an undisclosed location in Seoul on the afternoon of the 18th, with family, relatives and close acquaintances there to celebrate. The two drew attention when they announced their upcoming wedding on their respective social media accounts on the 12th.

Ahead of the wedding, anchor Eom Ji-min shared her heartfelt feelings for her future husband. She wrote on social media, “I met someone who supports me in whatever I do. It feels like I’ve found someone who will cheer me on for the rest of my life,” expressing her joy at finding a partner to spend her life with.

Jeong Woo-cheol also expressed his deep affection for his future wife. “Seeing that I’ve met someone so beautiful and thoughtful, I feel truly lucky,” he said. He added, “In the second act of life that lies ahead, I will grow into a more mature person who understands art and another person more deeply,” sharing his thoughts ahead of the wedding.

Eom Ji-min was a 2014 Miss Korea Gangwon-CJ HelloVision contestant. She joined YTN in 2021 and works as an anchor.

Jeong Woo-cheol works as both a docent who gives talks on art exhibitions and a writer. He became known to the public through appearances on programs including JTBC’s “Tokpawon 25 O’clock” and tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” and has published books such as “Docent Jeong Woo-cheol’s Art Theater” and “Paris Loved by Painters.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.