“This country hasn’t come to its senses”... Nucksal, father of two sons, furious over government’s low-birth-rate support policies

[Sportschosun | Kim Su-hyeon] Rapper Nucksal sharply criticized low-birth-rate measures and childcare support policies, saying, “We should be honoring people who have children as heroes—and even that wouldn’t be enough.”

On the 16th, the YouTube channel Annyeonghan Saemyo posted a video titled “Isn’t a daughter easier to raise? What if Nucksal, who has only raised two sons, made a girl cry for the first time?”

That day, unmarried Jo Hyun-ah asked Nucksal about the low-birth-rate problem and childbirth subsidies. When Jo Hyun-ah asked, “People say there are a lot of subsidies because the birth rate is low. Have they actually increased?”, Nucksal, who is raising two sons, answered based on his own experience.

Nucksal explained, “In reality, it will be paid at 1 million won a month for a year, and starting next year, the system will change so that it is paid all at once.”

Asked whether government policies had changed during roughly four years of parenting, Nucksal—whose first son is now 4 and whose second son is 10 months old—answered, “A lot.” However, he expressed disappointment over the benefits for families with multiple children.

When the “Multi-Child Card” came up, Nucksal said, “There are benefits for two children too,” but then made a forceful remark: “To be honest, this country hasn’t come to its senses.”

He went on to stress, “The country is close to collapse, and yet these are the only benefits available,” adding, “We should simply be honoring people who have children as heroes—and even that wouldn’t be enough. Right now.”

Nucksal also said that practical support for families with multiple children should be expanded further. “There are benefits for a second child too, but the real benefits start with the third. Having a child isn’t some kind of status, but I think people should be encouraged and supported more,” he said.

Nucksal believes that having and raising children should not be viewed solely as a personal choice, and that the country should actively support people when a child is born.

He explained, “For people like us who are doing reasonably well, having a child is a choice. There are people who have a child without choosing to, and whatever the circumstances of a child’s birth, there should be a point at which these people are genuinely supported and encouraged.”

He questioned, “Can that be done with the amount currently provided in Korea?” and added, “They only provide it for a year. That’s why it makes no sense.”

Meanwhile, Nucksal married a non-celebrity six years younger than him in 2022, and they have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.