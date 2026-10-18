Lee Chun-hee’s wife Jeon Hye-jin shares an update on country life: “This is how I live; housework takes up the whole day”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jeon Hye-jin also opened up about the challenges of housework amid her relaxed country life.

On the 16th, Jeon Hye-jin posted her first video on her YouTube channel.

She introduced her country home to the production crew, saying, “The house is so clean, isn’t it? I organized the books, and after deciding to start YouTube, I painted the kitchen wall too.” Then, pointing to the spacious yard, she said, “It’s so pretty, isn’t it? Next time, let’s eat some fruit and have a picnic in the yard,” suggesting content ideas to the crew.

Jeon Hye-jin also explained why she started a YouTube channel, saying, “I’ve always lived at a leisurely pace, but as I entered my late 30s, I started to feel that time was too precious to waste. Before I get any older, I want to record more of my daily life. Isn’t this the youngest I’ll ever be?”

She voiced her frustration, saying, “This is just how I live every day. If I do housework, the whole day is gone. It came across as though my husband does almost all the housework.” She then shared the challenges of housework: “The truth is, when men go out to work, they don’t know what goes on at home. I do get up a little late, but you can’t tell that the housework has been done. Doing the dishes, scrubbing off built-up grime and cleaning the bathroom takes up half the day. You have to clean inside the washing machine too.”

Jeon Hye-jin married actor Lee Chun-hee in 2011 and gave birth to their daughter that same year. They have one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.