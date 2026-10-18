Lee Hyori looks after husband Lee Sang-soon amid his “reduced vagal nerve function”: “When things get tough, let’s support and pull each other along”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Singer Lee Hyori shared a glimpse of their affectionate daily life as she looked after her husband Lee Sang-soon’s health after he took time off to rest due to symptoms of reduced vagal nerve function.

On the 18th, Lee Hyori posted a video on social media with the caption, “When things get tough, let’s push and pull each other along and keep going. Thank goodness for yoga.”

The video showed Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon doing yoga together on a weekend morning. Lee Hyori helped him with his practice by guiding his movements at his side, and the two spent time together in a relaxed atmosphere.

Lee Hyori carefully watched Lee Sang-soon’s form with a serious expression throughout, demonstrating her skill as an instructor.

As she used her own body to correct her husband’s posture, their natural physical affection and the couple’s intimate rapport were also evident.

Earlier, Lee Sang-soon felt unwell during a live radio broadcast on August 26 and rested in MBC’s medical office. He was unable to return to the program afterward, and on the 6th of last month, he shared an update on his health himself via social media.

At the time, he explained, “Because of a nervous system symptom called ‘reduced vagal nerve function,’ medical staff advised me that I needed to rest, so I have had no choice but to take a break from radio and rest.”

After taking about a month off to rest, Lee Sang-soon returned to the program on October 1. On his return broadcast, he spoke about his health, saying, “I was unwell for a little while, but I definitely got better after resting.” He added, “I’m not completely better, but I wanted to see you all as soon as possible, so I told the production team I wanted to return on the first day of October.”

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori is scheduled to appear on the radio program hosted by her husband on the 20th.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon married in 2013. The couple, who had been living on Jeju Island, moved to Seoul in 2024 and are continuing their new life there.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.