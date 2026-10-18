Jun Jin, Ryu Yi-seo’s husband, collapses in joy at two lines on a pregnancy test... Ryu Yi-seo to “try again” despite the pain of miscarriage

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jun Jin and his wife, Ryu Yi-seo, shared their heartbreaking story: after finally experiencing the joy of pregnancy following IVF treatment, they ultimately suffered a miscarriage.

On the 16th, a video titled “Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo: What Happened After the Embryo Transfer” was posted on the YouTube channel “My Love Ryu I-seo.”

Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo had been preparing to have a child through IVF. After their first embryo transfer, they learned that Ryu Yi-seo was pregnant and shared their joy. She first saw two lines on a pregnancy test and then heard from the hospital that she was pregnant.

Ryu Yi-seo showed the pregnancy test to Jun Jin, and the two embraced, unable to hide their joy. Jun Jin, in particular, was so overwhelmed with emotion that he sank to the floor and hugged his wife. After waiting so long for news of a child, they were both overjoyed.

But their joy was short-lived: Ryu Yi-seo ultimately suffered a miscarriage. Thinking back on the time she had with the precious life that had come to them, even if only briefly, she expressed her gratitude.

“Still, it was such a happy time, and I feel so grateful to the baby who came to us, even if only for that short while,” she said, recalling the brief but precious time.

She also became tearful as she spoke of her gratitude to her husband, Jun Jin. Ryu Yi-seo said, “My husband went through a lot emotionally on his own while being by my side... I’m so grateful to him.” The sight of the couple staying by each other’s side and sharing their pain made their story all the more heartbreaking.

Despite the difficult time, Ryu Yi-seo also expressed her determination to try to get pregnant again. “I’ll undergo egg retrieval again next time, so it’ll take a little more time,” she said, sharing her plans.

She added, “I’ll see you again next time with another nice, low-key video,” and said she hoped to share more news in the future.

Afterward, the couple received an outpouring of comfort and support. On the 17th, Ryu Yi-seo expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you so, so much for your words of support and your prayers.”

Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo married in 2020. Recently, they have been sharing on their YouTube channel their preparations for IVF and their efforts to get pregnant, receiving a great deal of support.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.