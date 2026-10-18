Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin’s wife, throws both hands up on a ride in Japan... Her beaming smile caught in a candid moment

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Son Ye-jin drew attention by sharing a candid glimpse of her everyday life, including her bright smile as she rode an amusement ride during a trip to Yokohama, Japan.

On the 18th, Son Ye-jin shared a glimpse of her weekend on social media along with the message, “Have a happy Sunday!”

Son Ye-jin, who traveled to Yokohama, Japan, made the most of everyday pleasures while enjoying some leisurely time.

In particular, she caught people’s attention as she threw both hands up and laughed brightly while riding an amusement ride. Fans were drawn to her bright, easygoing charm, which was different from the serious atmosphere she usually showed in her work.

Her unfiltered expressions and radiant smile conveyed how relaxed Son Ye-jin was as she truly enjoyed the trip. She also greeted fans for the weekend and shared little glimpses of everyday life, adding to their delight.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and they welcomed a son in November of the same year.

She also reunited with viewers after a long time through the Netflix series “Scandal,” released on the 18th of last month.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.