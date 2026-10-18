'Due to Give Birth in November': Was Lee Da-hae Unable to Go Because She Was Full-Term? “I Really Wanted to Go”—Disappointed to Miss Husband Se7en’s Final Performance

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Actress Lee Da-hae showed her devoted support for her husband Se7en, preparing pear-and-bellflower-root tea herself ahead of his musical’s final performance.

On the 18th, Lee Da-hae shared her thoughts on the final performance of the musical “Dream High: The Reboot 3,” starring her husband Se7en, writing on social media, “I can’t believe today is already the final show.”

Lee Da-hae sent a message of encouragement to everyone who had worked on the production, saying, “To all the cast and staff, thank you for all your hard work! Best of luck to everyone through the final performance.”

What especially caught people’s attention was Lee Da-hae’s thoughtful support for her husband Se7en. She showed her affection by brewing pear-and-bellflower-root tea herself for him ahead of his final performance.

She expressed her regret at being unable to attend the performance, saying, “I really wanted to go today too... I’m so disappointed I couldn’t be there due to circumstances.” She added a warm message of support for her husband: “I hope you stay in great shape and finish beautifully through the final performance!”

Interest in the couple continues, with Lee Da-hae cheering on her husband’s final performance and even preparing tea for him herself.

Lee Da-hae and Se7en married in 2023 and are expecting a daughter this November.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.