‘68-Year-Old’ Kim Yeon-ja Mistaken for a Diamond Smuggler and Stopped at Vietnam Airport... “Consulate Verified It” (Knowing Bros)

[Kim Su-hyeon of Sportschosun] Singer Kim Yeon-ja showed off the many charms of “Amor Big Sis.”

Kim Yeon-ja appeared on JTBC’s Knowing Bros, which aired on the 17th, and talked about her special connection with Kim Shin-young.

That day, Kim Yeon-ja shared the story behind her debut as an “original audition star,” saying, “In my third year of middle school, I came to Seoul and was looking for a way to make it big. I saw an audition program on TV, entered it, and ended up winning.”

She went on to say, “I had managers from the time I entered the Japanese market at 18,” and talked about how she helped lead the Korean Wave as the “Queen of Enka” before “Amor Fati.” She also mentioned the special connection that Kang Ho-dong was the cover model for the well-known song “Cheonhajangsa Manmanse.”

Speaking about her connection with Kim Shin-young, Kim Yeon-ja said, “Back when I was very active in Japan, ‘Sueundeung’ was getting a lot of love in Korea too, thanks to Kim Shin-young’s impersonation. I was grateful, so I appeared on Kim Shin-young’s radio show and at her fan meetings. I also had an ‘Amor Fati’ cape made and gave it to her.”

Kim Yeon-ja, the original singer, also performed “Sueundeung.” Her signature “Bluetooth-style singing” and peerless vocal ability captivated the audience. Kim Shin-young joined her onstage, and their moving duet performance created a warm atmosphere.

In the “Guess My Lie” segment, Kim Yeon-ja also shared anecdotes including, “I’ve been stopped at airport security because of my stage costume,” and, “I numbed my ears with garlic and pierced them with a needle.”

Speaking in particular about her stage costume, Kim Yeon-ja recounted the misunderstanding: “I was doing a lot of performances abroad at the time, and at the airport in Vietnam, the detector went ‘beep beep’ and I got stopped. I asked, ‘What’s the problem?’ and they said, ‘Isn’t everything in your bag diamonds?’”

It was an unexpected misunderstanding brought on by her flashy costume. Kim Yeon-ja said, “So I said, ‘No, I’m a singer, and it’s a costume,’ but they wouldn’t believe me. Luckily, someone from the consulate came out and verified it, and that was the end of it.”

Seo Jang-hoon explained on her behalf, saying, “They were rhinestones on her stage costume, but they thought she was smuggling diamonds.”

Meanwhile, Kim Yeon-ja recently released a new song in the emotional ballad genre, “I Should Be Able to See That Star,” and continues to work actively across various fields.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.