‘Stage 3 Rectal Cancer’ Ahn Chi-hwan Lost 15 kg and His Personality Changed Dramatically... ‘I Thought I Should Become More Tolerant’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Ahn Chi-hwan opened up on MBN’s ‘Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night’ about how his life changed after battling stage 3 rectal cancer, as well as his deep affection for his wife, who stood by him for many years, and his late mother.

On the 17th (Saturday) at 9:40 p.m., during episode 47 of MBN’s ‘Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night,’ Ahn cited the grueling cancer treatment he underwent more than a decade ago as the decisive factor that changed his music and his life.

Ahn said that after being diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer, he went through a difficult period, losing at least 15 kg. He opened up about how his outlook had changed: “People around me used to say I was sharp and stern. After cancer treatment, I thought, ‘I should be more tolerant’ and ‘I should be more open-minded.’”

Ahn expressed his gratitude to his family and wife, who stood by him during his illness, and shared their love story.

Ahn said that he and his wife, who had been his elementary school classmates, began dating after exchanging letters when he was in his second year of middle school, and married after a long relationship. “She has shared most of my life with me,” he said, leaving a warm impression.

Ahn also said that while he is a professional in music and on stage, he has many awkward and immature sides in everyday life. “My wife has spent a long time by my side, understanding me, helping me, and filling in where I fell short,” he said. He added that his new song ‘TV Remote Control’ was also inspired by a moment from everyday life with his wife, expressing his special affection for her.

Ahn also shared the story behind his new song ‘I Gamdeongeoriga...,’ which conveys his tender feelings for his late mother. He said he turned a piece of writing he had sent his mother while she was alive, ‘A Letter to My Mother,’ into a song. Recalling how his mother came to mind one day as he cleared away a persimmon that had fallen on the floor, he said, “Making the song helped me come to terms with my feelings about parting with my mother,” leaving a moving impression.

Meanwhile, MBN’s talk show featuring headline-makers, ‘Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night,’ airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.