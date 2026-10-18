Kim Yong-bin Had a Reason for Opening 50 Bank Accounts: “Land-Rich Grandfather Lost His Entire Fortune as a Guarantor” (“Boss in the Mirror”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Kim Yong-bin revealed that he has no fewer than 50 bank accounts, astonishing everyone.

Kim Yong-bin will appear on KBS2’s “Boss in the Mirror,” airing today (the 18th).

Kim Yong-bin previously made headlines when he revealed that he had as many as 50 bank accounts in which he had diligently saved the money he earned from working since childhood. He draws attention when he says, “My grandfather was a major landowner in Daegu.” Jeon Hyun-moo reportedly asks, “He owned that much land in Daegu?” and is left speechless.

But Kim Yong-bin shocks everyone when he reveals, “My grandfather made a bad decision by acting as a guarantor, and all his wealth was lost.” He goes on to say, “I grew up hearing my grandmother’s warnings over and over: ‘If you deal in money, you’ll lose your friends, your money—everything,’ and ‘Never act as a guarantor.’”

Kim Yong-bin will reveal the unusual financial outlook instilled by his grandmother’s repeated warnings, along with his own approach to managing his assets, prompting further curiosity. No matter how busy he is, he keeps a handwritten household ledger. He also manages his 50 or so bank accounts with physical passbooks, visiting the bank in person instead of using online banking. Jeon Hyun-moo reportedly can’t hide his surprise at Kim Yong-bin’s story, but bluntly remarks, “Even older people use banking apps these days,” drawing laughter.

When Kim Yong-bin hears that Nam Seung-min, his close younger friend and a trot singer, buys lottery tickets every week, he affectionately chides him: “This guy really has no sense of money.” He then launches into a barrage of nagging, saying, “No get-rich-quick schemes. Let’s work hard instead of chasing a big score,” drawing laughs.

Kim Yong-bin’s distinctive approach to managing his assets and his playful barrage of nagging aimed at his close friend Nam Seung-min can be seen in today’s broadcast of “Boss in the Mirror.”

Meanwhile, “Boss in the Mirror” airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.