Lee Sang-woon diagnosed with colon cancer while living as a long-distance dad, then divorced... “The emotional pain was greater” (“While You Were Sick”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Sang-woon shared how he was diagnosed with colon cancer while supporting his two sons as they studied abroad, and even went through a divorce while undergoing treatment.

Lee Sang-woon appeared on MBN’s “While You Were Sick,” which aired on the 18th.

Lee Sang-woon said that he had once lived as a long-distance dad and worked nonstop to cover the living expenses and tuition of his two sons, who went to the United States to study. After working so hard, he was later diagnosed with colon cancer and divorced his wife while undergoing treatment, he said.

“In fact, the emotional pain was greater than the physical pain. I was dealing with the aftereffects of colon cancer and surgery for a ruptured gallbladder, and the divorce proceedings were really difficult. Other people go to the hospital with their families, but I was alone,” Lee Sang-woon confided.

Lee Sang-woon said that early in the divorce, he felt great anger, thinking, “I worked so hard and sent money abroad—why did things turn out this way?” But later, he focused on recovering his health as he thought of his children, and came to accept the situation with a positive attitude.

Lee Sang-woon also brought a sense of relief by saying that he has now fully recovered from colon cancer.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.