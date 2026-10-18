Park We’s father and the ‘foster daughter’ connection: Heartwarming story or horror story? Choi Kang-hee joins Park Jin-hee and Yoon So-hee

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] The past connection between director Park Chan-hong, YouTuber Park We’s father, and actress Choi Kang-hee has once again drawn attention.

A video featuring Choi Kang-hee, posted in 2022 on Park We’s YouTube channel WERACLE, has recently resurfaced on online communities and social media.

At the time, Choi appeared on the “WERACLE Taxi” segment and talked about her connection with director Park Chan-hong, which dated back to when she was starting her acting career.

Recalling the time she worked with director Park Chan-hong, Choi Kang-hee opened up about how one thing he said gave her great strength to continue her acting career.

She also shared an anecdote about director Park Chan-hong coming to see her when her father passed away. Choi explained what happened: “When my dad passed away, the director suddenly showed up. At our house.”

She continued, “Usually, people say, ‘It’s okay, he must have gone to a good place,’ but Director Park said, ‘From now on, I’m your dad. Call me Dad.’”

Choi Kang-hee said that Director Park Chan-hong’s words at the time brought her great comfort.

She said, “Those words moved me more than I can possibly express,” and added that she learned actress Park Jin-hee also called Director Park Chan-hong her father.

She added, “I thought, ‘He really is everyone’s dad, like some kind of institution director,’” drawing laughter.

The relationship between the two, once recounted as a heartwarming anecdote, has again become a topic of discussion amid a recent controversy surrounding director Park Chan-hong’s so-called “foster daughter.”

After it became known that Choi Kang-hee, along with Park Jin-hee and Yoon So-hee, had a close relationship with director Park Chan-hong, a range of reactions emerged online.

At the center of the controversy is a video Park We posted on his YouTube channel in 2024, titled “The First Chuseok at My In-Laws.” The video showed Song Ji-eun, who was about to get married, visiting her future in-laws, as well as Yoon So-hee, who was known as director Park Chan-hong’s foster daughter.

Some viewers later questioned whether the family members in the video treated Song Ji-eun and Yoon So-hee differently, citing their behavior. The fact that Yoon So-hee’s name was mentioned first in the meal prayer and that Song Ji-eun alone used different tableware at the meal, among other things, was pointed to, prompting allegations of discrimination. However, these claims were based on some viewers’ interpretations of the video.

The relationships between director Park Chan-hong and the three actresses are said to have begun through different productions. Choi Kang-hee became acquainted with him through the 2001 KBS 2TV drama “Bidan Hyang Kkotmu,” and Park Jin-hee is also said to have grown close to him through the same production. Yoon So-hee became acquainted with director Park Chan-hong while appearing in the 2016 tvN drama “Memory.”

Meanwhile, last August, Park We was involved in an accident while getting off a KTX train: his wheelchair caught on the foot of a social service worker, causing him to fall. He later posted CCTV footage of the accident on his YouTube channel, but criticism arose over whether it was appropriate to show the worker, who had apologized immediately after the accident.

As the controversy spread, Park We apologized, saying he had not sufficiently considered the worker’s perspective, and made the related videos private. Criticism of Park We and Song Ji-eun as a couple continued, and the controversy has persisted as past videos have also come under renewed scrutiny.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.