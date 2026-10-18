'Split with Jeong-hui': Gwang-su of Season 28 makes cryptic remark: “You shouldn’t have major fights after 40”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Gwang-su of Season 28 of “I’m Solo” made a cryptic remark after splitting with Jeong-hui.

On the 16th, Gwang-su released a video on his YouTube channel “100 Sangyeop” titled “Ajaisseu Talk: Love War Review (feat. I’m Solo Couples Edition).”

That day, Gwang-su reviewed JTBC’s “Love War” with an acquaintance. Watching a couple argue, he said, “I think it’s really important to say ‘thank you,’ even if you don’t mean it. These days, many people take each other for granted,” drawing attention.

He also offered what seemed to be advice based on his own experience, saying, “It’s not easy to change after you turn 40,” and “After 40, you shouldn’t have major fights.” His remarks took on added significance in light of his breakup with Jeong-hui from Season 28.

Meanwhile, Gwang-su appeared on the divorced singles special of Season 28 of “I’m Solo.” He and fellow contestant Jeong-hui became a real-life couple last year, but recently broke up.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.