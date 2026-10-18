Politician who went onstage and interrupted a singer’s performance apologizes: “Sorry for causing discomfort”

Kim Min-seok’s official X account

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Kim Min-seok, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, formally apologized after controversy erupted when he went onstage during a singer’s performance at a local festival.

On the 18th, Kim Min-seok said on Facebook, “There was a situation during the performance at the Sunchang County festival involving the singer and audience that I feel sorry about,” adding, “I would first like to apologize to singer HYNN (Park Hye-won) and the audience for causing them discomfort.”

He also explained what happened at the time. Kim Min-seok said, “I had indicated that I would not offer greetings because a performance was underway, and while looking around the area around the venue, I was suddenly called on by the emcee and ended up giving greetings,” adding, “Once again, I apologize to the singer and audience for causing discomfort.”

Earlier, Kim Min-seok attended the opening ceremony of the Sunchang Jangryu Festival, held on the 15th in Sunchang, North Jeolla Province. Singer HYNN was performing onstage at the time, and after she had finished two songs and was preparing for the next, the emcee suddenly introduced Kim Min-seok.

The emcee told Kim Min-seok, “There’s one very enthusiastic fan here,” prompting Kim to go onstage and offer greetings. After mentioning Sunchang’s jang and its residents, he said, “Sunchang is great because its jang tastes good and its people are good, because it’s the hometown of Minister Jeong Dong-young, who is working hard in our government, and because it’s Rep. Park Hee-seung’s constituency.”

HYNN, who had been trying to continue her performance, had to step offstage briefly. She returned to the stage and resumed performing only after Kim Min-seok had finished his greetings. As the scene became known, controversy grew over whether it was appropriate for a politician to go onstage during a performance.

As Kim Min-seok apologized and explained the circumstances, the controversy has developed into a debate over showing respect for performances at local festivals and politicians’ conduct when attending events.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.