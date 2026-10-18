Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju to Hold Official Wedding Today (18th), Two Years After Welcoming Daughter Following ‘Premarital Pregnancy’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Rapper Yang Hong-won and model Won Hyeon-ju will hold their official wedding ceremony two years after welcoming their daughter, Rua, following a premarital pregnancy.

On the 18th, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju will tie the knot at a venue somewhere in Seoul.

On the 17th, Yang Hong-won also shared a mix of excitement and nerves, saying, “It feels so awkward before the groom’s entrance.”

After dating for about eight years, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju announced in 2014, before their marriage, that their daughter Rua had been born, and received many congratulations.

The two also shared honest yet everyday family stories through their YouTube channel, “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.”

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju also shared detailed glimpses of their wedding preparations on the channel. They candidly discussed everything from gatherings to hand out wedding invitations to wedding-dress fittings.

Yang Hong-won, who rose to prominence after winning Mnet’s hip-hop survival show High School Rapper, which aired in 2017, finished as runner-up on Mnet’s Show Me the Money 8 in 2019 and continues to enjoy widespread popularity.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.