‘₩43 Billion Property Owner’ Kwon Sang-woo’s Son Repairs Torn Soccer Cleats with Tape: ‘So Frugal’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kwon Sang-woo’s son Luke showed his thrifty side by taping up even his torn soccer cleats and continuing to wear them.

On the 18th, a video titled “A Day in New Jersey with Son Tae-young’s Son Luke as the Star (Please Be Kind to Him~)” was posted on Son Tae-young’s YouTube channel, “Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young.”

That day, the production team filmed Luke more than Son Tae-young. To run an errand for his mother, Luke drove his own car to the supermarket. His steady driving, tall stature of 183 cm, and handsome looks also caught people’s attention.

The car was strewn with Kwon Sang-woo’s gym gear and Son Tae-young’s hair products, among other things, prompting laughter. The trunk was packed with soccer equipment.

Luke showed his practice cleats and said, “They tore, so I taped them up,” prompting the producer to exclaim in surprise, “Wow. You’re so thrifty.” A caption then read, “Once you buy soccer cleats, you can wear them for a long time.” Sure enough, tape was tightly wrapped around the torn part of the cleats. Several soccer balls and training cones were also there.

Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have a son and a daughter. Son Tae-young currently lives in the United States for their children’s education, while Kwon Sang-woo works in both South Korea and the United States.

Kwon Sang-woo is one of the entertainment industry’s best-known real estate owners. In 2015, he bought a plot of land in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, measuring about 946 square meters (286 pyeong), for 8 billion won, and later built a new building there. The site was estimated to be worth around 43 billion won, which also drew attention.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.