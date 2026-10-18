BTS Sits Out Grammys’ ‘Asian Pop’ Category: Just Four Korean Acts Enter, While Japan Makes a Major Push

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] With BTS having announced that it would not submit an entry to the newly created Grammy Awards category, participation by K-pop singers in next year’s ceremony has turned out to be lower than in previous years. In particular, while only a small number of Korean singers entered the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, Japanese artists have continued to enter, drawing attention.

Based on Yonhap News’ reporting on the 18th, four K-pop acts entered the category: IVE, KiiiKiii, FIFTY FIFTY, and Park Hyo-shin. IVE reportedly submitted “BANG BANG,” KiiiKiii submitted “404” (New Era), FIFTY FIFTY submitted “STARSTRUCK,” and Park Hyo-shin submitted “AE.”

Major Korean agencies, including HYBE, SM, YG, and JYP, did not submit works to the category, and neither did ATEEZ or Jennie.

The Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammys, created the category last June for popular music from across Asia, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop. But in July, BTS said it would not submit an entry, saying, “We hope music can be heard and loved for the music itself, rather than being categorized by region or language.” Participation by other K-pop singers subsequently remained lower than expected.

In contrast, numerous Japanese artists, including Hikaru Utada, King Gnu, Kenshi Yonezu, YOASOBI, and Ado, entered the category. The Philippine group SB19 and Chinese-language singer Jay Chou also entered.

Pop music critic Lim Jin-mo said the new category could offer an opportunity to Asian singers, but predicted that winning might be difficult given the small number of entries from Korean singers.

K-pop singers are, however, continuing to enter other pop categories. Jennie and Jisoo of BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN, KATSEYE, and NMIXX, among others, submitted works to categories including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Attention is also focused on the possibility of a nomination in a major category for Jennie’s “Dracula” and for KATSEYE.

The Grammy Awards select winners based primarily on musical excellence and artistic merit. The Recording Academy will hold its first-round voting through the 22nd and announce the final nominees on the 16th of next month. The 69th ceremony will be held on February 7 next year at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.