‘56-year-old’ Kim Hye-soo sends fans wild with one photo... Her ‘defined S-curve’ in a figure-hugging dress

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‘56-year-old’ Kim Hye-soo sends fans wild with one photo... Her ‘defined S-curve’ in a figure-hugging dress

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Hye-soo showed off her relaxed vacation life.

On the 17th, Kim Hye-soo shared several photos, giving fans a glimpse of her vibrant life in Europe.

What particularly caught the eye was Kim Hye-soo’s black dress. Wearing a figure-hugging dress that revealed her shape, she commanded attention with her unmistakable S-curve.

Kim Hye-soo, who regularly does various forms of aquatic exercise, including aqua walking, aqua biking and counter-current swimming, drew admiration with her toned figure.

Through meticulous self-care, Kim Hye-soo has maintained a flawless figure that makes it hard to guess her age.

Fans couldn’t hide their admiration, leaving countless likes and comments and saying, “You’re so beautiful,” “Beautiful for a lifetime!” and “You still look amazing.”

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo received widespread affection this year for appearing in Coupang Play’s series ‘The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now.’

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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SuHyun, Kim
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