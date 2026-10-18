Kim Bo-sung dressed as a woman and charmed all the men... “A car screeched to a halt”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Kim Bo-sung’s youthful school days have come to light, drawing attention.

A video recently uploaded to the YouTube channel “Heo Seok Kim Bo-sung” shows Kim reuniting with a high school classmate and reminiscing about old times.

In the video, the classmate talked about Kim’s looks and popularity back then, saying, “He had a soft, feminine look. He looked like a young aristocrat. He was good at his studies and very popular. The girls back then went wild trying to date Kim Bo-sung.”

Old photos of Kim were then shown. The production staff admired his handsome looks, while his classmate smiled and remarked that his refined features had stood out back then. Kim joked, “That’s because I got hit,” then added, “What good is it for a man to be pretty? You have to look tough.”

A bonus clip also featured an anecdote about Kim dressing as a woman. His classmate recalled that after they graduated from high school, his friends put him in a skirt and dressed him up as a woman. “Wasn’t he planning to become an actor? After we graduated from high school, we dressed Kim Bo-sung as a woman,” the classmate said. “One of my friends had a younger sister, and since we were bored, we put him in a skirt, dressed him up, and dragged him out.”

Apparently, people nearby reacted unusually at the time. The classmate said, “When we went out like that, everyone stared. He was so pretty,” then added, “A car really did screech to a stop as it was driving by,” sending everyone there into fits of laughter.

Kim Bo-sung, who was born in 1966, drew attention in 2013 when, during promotion for the film “The Hero: The Secret of the Salamander,” he pronounced the word for “loyalty” (ui-ri) as “eu-ri.” The related catchphrase became hugely popular the following year, and he also made a name for himself in advertising. In 2021, he changed his name to Heo Seok Kim Bo-sung, combining his given name, Heo Seok, with his stage name, Kim Bo-sung.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.