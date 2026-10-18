Kwon Sang-woo♥Son Tae-young’s handsome son explains why he ‘revealed his face’ on social media himself... “Because of photos Mom posted”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Rook Hee, the son of actors Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, explained why he decided to show his face on social media himself.

On the 18th, a day in the life of Son Tae-young’s son, Rook Hee, was featured on her YouTube channel.

That day, the producer asked Rook Hee why he always made the same expression when posting photos on Instagram, and why he mostly posted photos with a blank expression.

The producer asked, “Why not post one where you’re really smiling, too? You have such a lovely smile, so why do you only post photos with a blank expression?” Rook Hee laughed bashfully and said, “I don’t know. I guess somehow, they’ve all ended up being expressionless.”

The producer then asked, “There’s something I’ve suddenly been wondering: why did you show your face on Instagram?”

Rook Hee confessed that he wasn’t happy with the photos his mother, Son Tae-young, posted and would rather post pictures of himself looking good, saying, “It’s just that Mom keeps posting only photos I don’t like.”

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son, Rook Hee, and a daughter, Riho.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.