Im Jin-mo: “My son, who was battling a brain tumor, became my manager before he passed away... He always picked out my bow ties” (“You Quiz on the Block”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Im Jin-mo of “You Quiz on the Block” recalled his son, who passed away before him.

On the 18th, tvN released a preview clip of music critic Im Jin-mo’s appearance on “You Quiz on the Block.”

Im Jin-mo said he stuck with his trademark bow-tie look because of his son. “I was wearing a bow tie, and my son took one look and said, ‘Dad, make sure you wear a bow tie whenever you go out.’ That’s how I started wearing bow ties. I think of it as being together with my son,” he said.

Im Jin-mo lost his son to a brain tumor in 2021, when his son was 32. He recalled, “A few months before my son died, he became my manager. From the morning on, he made sure I had a bow tie and always picked one that matched my outfit. He drove for me even though he was ill. I learned a lot from my son.”

Im Jin-mo, who says he wears his son’s socks when he goes to important occasions, wore them to the “You Quiz on the Block” set that day as well. “I wash them as carefully as I can, and I decided I would keep wearing these socks until I was past 50. I thought I should always keep these socks and shoes with me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” featuring music critic Im Jin-mo will air at 8:45 p.m. on the 21st.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.