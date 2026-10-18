Kwon Sang-woo’s 17-year-old son puts an ‘unexpected sticker’ on the 45 million won imported car he drives: “Student driving”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Son Tae-young showed her son, who got his driver’s license in the United States and has become an excellent driver.

On the 18th, Son Tae-young’s YouTube channel showed her heading to a game at her son’s school, which is famous for American football.

That day, Son Tae-young explained, “Rook Hee’s school is famous for American football across the United States. Today’s game is a rivalry matchup. The schools ranked No. 1 and No. 2 are facing off today.”

Son Tae-young laughed as she thought of her son, who was proud of his school. “Rook Hee said we should go. The YouTube team came too, you know. I guess he wanted to show it off again.”

Just then, Son Tae-young spotted her son Rook Hee’s car in front of her. A sign on the back read, “Student driving. Please bear with me.”

Son Tae-young explained on her son’s behalf that although it isn’t mandatory, Rook Hee puts the sign on for safety. “They say you have to put that on. They tell students to put one on.”

As her son Rook Hee’s car drove ahead, the producer exclaimed, “Rook Hee is a good driver.”

Earlier, Son Tae-young bought her son a used 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid. The vehicle’s new-car price is in the 70 million to 90 million won range, while used models are said to be much cheaper, ranging from the mid-30 millions to the high 40 millions of won.

Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have a son and a daughter. Son Tae-young currently lives in New Jersey for her children’s education, while Kwon Sang-woo travels between South Korea and the United States.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.