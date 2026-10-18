Lee Sol-i, wife of Park Sung-kwang, posts cryptic jab: “Too many adults are strangely obstinate; ethics classes are essential”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Park Sung-kwang’s wife Lee Sol-i drew attention with a cryptic post.

On the 18th, Lee Sol-i posted on her social media, “Personally, I think everyone should be required to take one more ethics class before turning 40.”

She added, “There are far too many adults who increasingly put morality and ethics aside and go through life with strange stubbornness,” and, “I stay vigilant, too.”

Lee Sol-i appears to have delivered a pointed rebuke to adults who forget morality and ethics and insist only on their own stubborn views. However, she did not separately disclose the specific reason for the post or whom it was aimed at.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on SBS’s Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, where they shared their daily life as a couple.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.