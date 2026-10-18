“Didn’t they have children because they wanted to?” Debate erupts over Nucksal’s call to expand childbirth and childcare support

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Debate erupted over rapper Nucksal’s candid remarks on the government’s childbirth and childcare support policies.

Rapper Nucksal recently appeared on the YouTube channel “Annyeonghan Saemyo,” where he sharply criticized the government’s childbirth and childcare policies. “It’ll be around 1 million won a month for about a year, and I hear that starting next year it’ll be paid in a lump sum,” he said. He then became visibly emotional: “Honestly, this country has lost its way. With the country on the brink of collapse, this is all there is? We should be hailing people who have children as heroes, and even that wouldn’t be enough.”

“Having a child may not be some kind of privilege, but I think having children should be encouraged and promoted more,” Nucksal said. “For people like us who have our lives in order, having a child is a choice. But some people may have a child without choosing to, and whatever the circumstances of a child’s birth, there needs to be some way to support and encourage these people. Can that be done with the amount currently provided in Korea? It’s only given for one year. That’s ridiculous,” he stressed.

However, netizens were divided over Nucksal’s remarks. Some agreed that childbirth and childcare support should be expanded, while others pointed out that increasing subsidies is not a fundamental solution to the low birth rate.

Netizens responded coldly, leaving comments such as, “Is ‘having a baby because you get a lot of subsidies’ really how parents should think?”, “If subsidies are enough to affect whether someone has a child, then not having one is also an option,” “You don’t have children because you get benefits, or decide not to because you don’t, do you?” and “Didn’t they have children because they wanted to?”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.