Noh Hong-chul opens up about his true feelings 12 years after his DUI-related hiatus: "Everything had stopped"

[Jung Yuna, Sportschosun] TV personality Noh Hong-chul looked back on that time as he walked the Camino de Santiago again for the first time in 12 years. He had first gone there after leaving MBC's "Infinite Challenge" amid a DUI controversy.

A video titled "Why Noh Hong-chul walked the pilgrims' trail 12 years ago" was posted on his YouTube channel on the 15th.

Noh Hong-chul left "Infinite Challenge" after causing controversy with a DUI in 2014. He later spent time walking the Camino de Santiago, and 12 years on, returned to the "Hill of Forgiveness," which he had visited then. The site is a well-known landmark on the Camino, known for its iron statue of a pilgrim.

Confronting the same place again after so long, Noh Hong-chul said, "It's strange," adding, "For some reason, I kept thinking about this place."

Looking back on that time, he opened up: "I was told to think about who I needed to forgive and from whom I needed to seek forgiveness. Back then, I was working hard, and then everything came to a halt. When I was walking and saw this pilgrim statue, it felt strange. When someone like me comes here after doing something seriously wrong, the feelings from that time..."

He also offered advice to people going through difficult times. Noh Hong-chul said, "When a major setback or a huge wall appears in front of you, you get so shocked and scared that you can't do anything—you fall or just sit down, don't you? Ultimately, there is no right answer, but you have to take action. I've found it's right to follow what comes from within rather than what others have to say." He urged them, "If any of you are in that situation, follow your own true feelings."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.