“We met, but you don’t let it show”: Yura coolly addresses dating rumors with Yang Se-chan (“Running Man”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yura of “Running Man” mentioned dating rumors with Yang Se-chan.

On the 18th, Girl’s Day’s Yura and Apink’s Chorong appeared as guests on the SBS variety show “Running Man.”

When the two women appeared, the members showed interest, calling them “Yang Se-chan’s ladies.” Yura had been at the center of dating rumors with Yang Se-chan, while Chorong had been paired romantically with him on “Running Man.” Yang Se-chan had previously made headlines by saying Chorong was his ideal type. He said, “There was a time when Chorong came in with short hair and I told her I really liked it. I’ve always been a big fan of short hair.”

Yura also said, “I have dating rumors with Se-chan oppa.” Haha had mentioned Yang Se-chan’s “idol ex-girlfriend” several times, prompting comments speculating about who she was to spread, and Yura was among those named. Yura shared, “After Haha brought it up, it became a huge issue. One thing led to another, and everyone said it was Yura. At first, I laughed it off because I’m close with Se-chan oppa and Se-hyung oppa too, but every comment was like, ‘So, are you and Se-chan getting together?’”

Yura then appeared on a lie detector show and cleared up the dating rumors by saying she had never dated Yang Se-chan. Yang Se-chan apologized, saying, “I’m sorry. You did well.” Yura joked, “I’ve never had dating rumors about me in my life. At this point, it feels like I’ve got dating rumors with you. Oppa, though, it really doesn’t show. We met, but you really don’t let it show,” genuinely flustering Yang Se-chan.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.