Yoon Seung-ah's voice has changed amid health problems: "I've been very sick lately; I haven't recovered"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Yoon Seung-ah disclosed that she was having health problems.

On the 18th, a video titled "Ready for the opening rush? See you at the charity market" was posted on Yoon Seung-ah's YouTube channel.

Yoon Seung-ah greeted viewers in a hoarse voice and said, "The end of the year has come around again. The charity market I used to hold every December with all of you subscribers was in December, and it was so cold that waiting was hard for you, so I prepared it for October this time." She added, "My voice is really bad. I've been quite sick lately, so I haven't recovered yet. I'll do my best to introduce the products as enthusiastically as possible."

Yoon Seung-ah also disclosed health problems in a video she posted on the 4th. After saying, "I've been feeling unwell lately. I'm at the start of a cold," she appeared low on energy throughout the video. Fans have continued to worry after she still appeared not to have recovered in a video released two weeks later. They left comments such as, "She said she was sick in the last video, and now that it's the change of seasons, I'm even more worried," and "It's upsetting to hear how tired and worn out she sounds," cheering her on as she recovers.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.